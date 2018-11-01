Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 8,627 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $23,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 92.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 165.3% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 50.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Paypal to $92.00 and gave the stock a “$88.22” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paypal from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “$87.38” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.93.

In other Paypal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,403,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,097.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,492,817.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,324,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,746 shares of company stock valued at $29,754,027. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

