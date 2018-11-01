Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 366,954 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (EHTH)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,954 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 2.40% of eHealth worth $13,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,968,000 after buying an additional 46,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 61.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHTH stock opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.46 million, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.35. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $35.07.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on eHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In related news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $763,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,637 shares in the company, valued at $958,970.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

