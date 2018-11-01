GeyserCoin (GSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42,686.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 31% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 1st. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $42,686.00 and $205.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000648 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

JIYO (JIYOX) traded up 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 963,997 coins and its circulating supply is 921,896 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

