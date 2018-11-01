Gerresheimer AG (GXI) Receives €71.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €71.27 ($82.88).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

Shares of GXI stock traded up €0.90 ($1.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €63.15 ($73.43). 183,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €59.97 ($69.73) and a 1 year high of €78.25 ($90.99).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

