Geodrill (GEO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.54

Shares of Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.61, with a volume of 69900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$35.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.29 million. Geodrill had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.52%.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

