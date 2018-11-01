GeoCoin (GEO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,176.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00013289 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. GeoCoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $15,176.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00792526 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004595 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011353 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00021005 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GEO is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

