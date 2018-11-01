Genus (GNS) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Genus (LON:GNS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GNS. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,335 ($30.51).

Genus stock opened at GBX 2,214 ($28.93) on Thursday. Genus has a one year low of GBX 1,652 ($21.59) and a one year high of GBX 2,597 ($33.93).

In related news, insider Karim Bitar sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,538 ($33.16), for a total value of £150,249.60 ($196,327.71).

About Genus

Genus plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the application of quantitative genetics and biotechnology for animal breeding in the porcine and bovine sectors. It operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. The company sells sows, boars, and semen under the PIC name to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production.

