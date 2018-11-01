Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEL. ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.29. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,015.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 380.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEL opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.22). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $752.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.77%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

