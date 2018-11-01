Genesis Energy (GEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.85 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

GEL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $22.18. 19,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.77%.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 1,247 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $30,015.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Genesis Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Genesis Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

