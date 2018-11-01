General Motors (GM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.21, but opened at $36.59. General Motors shares last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 728181 shares trading hands.

The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 32,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 543.8% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,734,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 107,985 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 90,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 95,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

General Motors Company Profile (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

