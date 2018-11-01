General Electric (GE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GE stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric to an “add” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morningstar set a $15.70 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Electric stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

