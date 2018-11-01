General Electric (GE) Given a $10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price objective on General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered General Electric to an add rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 1st. MED raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE GE traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 53,672,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,524,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,799,528,000 after acquiring an additional 126,169,069 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,762,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275,020 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527,425 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835,343 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,507,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294,608 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.