General Dynamics Co. (GD) Position Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 21,068,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,927,294,000 after purchasing an additional 66,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,024,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,173,507,000 after purchasing an additional 191,353 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 29.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,243,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,173,000 after purchasing an additional 504,326 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,457,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,353,000 after purchasing an additional 68,784 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,324,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $172.58 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $164.76 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Argus decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $229.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $4,348,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,914,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,770.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.