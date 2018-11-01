General Dynamics Co. (GD) Holdings Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,863,000 after purchasing an additional 66,965 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $275.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $172.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $164.76 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $15,550,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

