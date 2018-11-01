GeertCoin Price Tops $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (GEERT)

GeertCoin (CURRENCY:GEERT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, GeertCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeertCoin has a market cap of $12,164.00 and $0.00 worth of GeertCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeertCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeertCoin alerts:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000582 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000099 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000613 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GeertCoin Coin Profile

GeertCoin (CRYPTO:GEERT) is a coin. GeertCoin’s total supply is 5,091,200 coins. GeertCoin’s official Twitter account is @geertcoin

Buying and Selling GeertCoin

GeertCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeertCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeertCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeertCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeertCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeertCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.