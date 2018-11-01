Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,686,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,836 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.30% of Gates Industrial worth $71,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,811,000 after acquiring an additional 392,076 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,001,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 685,640 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $18,672,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 811,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $875.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

