Gartner Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (IT)

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,873 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,773% compared to the average daily volume of 100 call options.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “$140.13” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Sunday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.45.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $147.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Gartner has a twelve month low of $111.57 and a twelve month high of $161.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Gartner had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 566 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.69, for a total transaction of $79,064.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 1,400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $209,734.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,139.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,306 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,227. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 98.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Gartner by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 203,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 9.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.