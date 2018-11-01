Gartner (IT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07-1.12, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Gartner also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.61-3.77 EPS.

Shares of IT stock traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.87. 71,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,870. Gartner has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IT. ValuEngine raised Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $161.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 price target on Gartner and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.45.

In related news, EVP Mr Thomas Christopher sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $209,734.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,139.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.69, for a total value of $79,064.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,181.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,306 shares of company stock worth $7,795,227. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

