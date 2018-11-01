Garmin (GRMN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Garmin had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $810.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.45-3.45 EPS and its FY18 guidance to approx $3.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $67.42. 1,603,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,510. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $70.77.

In other Garmin news, insider Min H. Kao sold 495,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $32,153,968.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,462,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,668,582.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 606,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $39,507,432.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,901,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,783,027.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,751,036 shares of company stock valued at $241,523,426. 17.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Longbow Research set a $75.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on shares of Garmin and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

