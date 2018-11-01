Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Position Cut by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of GLPI opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Nomura started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.