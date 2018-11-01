Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.58.

Galectin Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,600. The stock has a market cap of $161.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.55. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert S. Omenn sold 11,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,062.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Rubin sold 11,900 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $78,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,370 shares of company stock worth $614,487. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 60.2% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 57,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease, skin disease, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

