Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (GAB) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 731,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 59,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $6.65.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.