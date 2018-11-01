Gabalex Capital Management LLC Invests $9.25 Million in Ford Motor (F) Stock

Gabalex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,000. Ford Motor comprises 2.5% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,479,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,927,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 35.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,425,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 33,038,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,607,000 after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,297,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,973,000 after purchasing an additional 212,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,258,620 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,053,000 after purchasing an additional 530,876 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.05 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 22nd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,787.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, October 5th. Nomura dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

