FY2022 EPS Estimates for Makita Co. (MKTAY) Reduced by Analyst

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Makita in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Makita’s FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

MKTAY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Makita from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of MKTAY traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.99. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,173. Makita has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.30.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

