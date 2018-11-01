FY2019 EPS Estimates for Kohl’s Co. Lifted by Analyst (KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.42. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ FY2020 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KSS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $75.18 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, President Sona Chawla sold 27,223 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $2,202,885.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 253,021 shares in the company, valued at $20,474,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,776 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $389,244.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 975.3% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $823,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $3,101,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 132,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.