FY2019 EPS Estimates for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Increased by Analyst

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued on Sunday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $59.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $594.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 22.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.54%.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $221,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.76 per share, for a total transaction of $172,947.72. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,835,000 after acquiring an additional 643,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,321,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 141,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

