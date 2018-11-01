FY2018 EPS Estimates for Trex Company Inc Cut by Analyst (TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research note issued on Monday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall now expects that the construction company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TREX. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Trex to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Trex stock opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 2.39. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.10 million. Trex had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

In other news, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $249,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $236,116.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,088.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,768,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,478 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,855,000 after purchasing an additional 969,587 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,903,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,157,000 after purchasing an additional 928,019 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after purchasing an additional 734,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,311,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 674,991 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

