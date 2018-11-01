FY2018 EPS Estimates for Saipem SpA Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Saipem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAPMF. Citigroup cut shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Saipem from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Saipem stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Saipem has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

