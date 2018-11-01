FY2018 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp (PDS) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Handler now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PDS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $3.80 to $3.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 107.1% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,910,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 2,538,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 36.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,920,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after buying an additional 1,589,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $3,062,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $3,187,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $2,446,000. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

