FY2018 EPS Estimates for Masco Corp (MAS) Decreased by KeyCorp

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Nomura set a $40.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Masco has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 409.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Masco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,060,000 after acquiring an additional 157,658 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Masco by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 168,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 101,225 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 35,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 96,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,047.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,253,663.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $51,324.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.