FY2018 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report issued on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s FY2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

HTA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Healthcare Trust Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.85 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 76.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2,612.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,404,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,621,000 after buying an additional 2,070,452 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter valued at about $51,274,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,959,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,314,000 after buying an additional 625,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter valued at about $15,329,000.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.2 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.