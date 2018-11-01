FY2018 EPS Estimates for First Merchants Co. Increased by FIG Partners (FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Merchants in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.15. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $106.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.90 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRME. BidaskClub cut First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price target on First Merchants and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens cut First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $41.61 on Thursday. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, President Michael C. Rechin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $729,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $1,277,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,647.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 14.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,587,000 after purchasing an additional 425,522 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,828,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,071,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 801,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

