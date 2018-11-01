FY2018 EPS Estimates for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) Lowered by Seaport Global Securities

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.71. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

ARLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.79. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.47%.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, Director Nick Carter acquired 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,047.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at $7,584,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 66.5% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 230,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 91,905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 64.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,047,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 92.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,474 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 40.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 581,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 168,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

