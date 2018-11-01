FY2018 EPS Estimates for AGCO Co. Reduced by Analyst (AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AGCO in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s FY2019 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

AGCO has been the topic of several other research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “$60.18” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.79.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AGCO has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $75.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 52,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 52,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

