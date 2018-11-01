FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Issued By SunTrust Banks (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.82. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q3 2019 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 19.46%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $138.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.33.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $104.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $135.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 44.9% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 542,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 216,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $828,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,015.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

