FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Leagold Mining Corp (LMC) Issued By Cormark

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leagold Mining in a research note issued on Monday, October 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21.

LMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Leagold Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Leagold Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.45.

TSE LMC opened at C$1.46 on Tuesday. Leagold Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.25.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. Leagold Mining had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of C$112.19 million for the quarter.

About Leagold Mining

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

