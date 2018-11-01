FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Imax Corp (IMAX) Issued By Barrington Research

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Barrington Research boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imax in a report released on Monday, October 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Imax’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Imax from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush set a $29.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Imax has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Imax had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.26 million.

In other Imax news, CEO Greg Foster sold 9,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $220,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert D. Lister sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,769.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,330 shares of company stock valued at $604,301. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,822,000 after buying an additional 103,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 20.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,435,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,555,000 after buying an additional 246,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 84.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 82.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

