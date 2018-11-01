FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Weatherford International plc (WFT) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Weatherford International in a report issued on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Herbert now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.56) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 283.53% and a negative net margin of 45.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

WFT stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.39. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.41.

In other Weatherford International news, Director Angela A. Minas purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,711 shares in the company, valued at $251,641.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Macaulay sold 767,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $2,195,310.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,406.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Weatherford International by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Weatherford International by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 55,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Weatherford International by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 59,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

