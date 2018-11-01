Funko (FNKO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Funko to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Funko had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Funko to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Funko stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Funko has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.45 million and a P/E ratio of 62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 55,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,101,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 10,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $203,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Funko from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Funko from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 price objective on Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.72.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

