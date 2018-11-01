Fujitsu (FJTSY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Fujitsu from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:FJTSY opened at $12.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.11. Fujitsu has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

