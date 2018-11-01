Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) PT Set at €42.50 by UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €42.50 ($49.42) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

FPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €52.50 ($61.05) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.47 ($52.87).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €39.15 ($45.52) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

