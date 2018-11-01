Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) PT Set at €42.50 by UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2018 // No Comments

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €42.50 ($49.42) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

FPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €52.50 ($61.05) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.47 ($52.87).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €39.15 ($45.52) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply