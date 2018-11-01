Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Position in LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633,714 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of LGI Homes worth $58,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGIH. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on LGI Homes and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $58.50 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $42.79 on Thursday. LGI Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 15.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $419.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

