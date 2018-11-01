Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) PT Set at €80.00 by Commerzbank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective by Commerzbank in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.80 ($117.21) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €91.86 ($106.81).

FME opened at €69.32 ($80.60) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a fifty-two week high of €93.82 ($109.09).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

