FreightCar America (RAIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24), Yahoo Finance reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million.

RAIL traded down $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $10.80. 560,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,236. The company has a market capitalization of $184.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.53. FreightCar America has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $20.14.

RAIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price objective on FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, CL King downgraded FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

