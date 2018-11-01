FreightCar America (RAIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24), Yahoo Finance reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $78.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million.

RAIL traded down $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $10.80. 560,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,236. The company has a market capitalization of $184.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.53. FreightCar America has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $20.14.

RAIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price objective on FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FreightCar America in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, CL King downgraded FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

