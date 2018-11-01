FRANKLIN TEMPLE/LIBERTY INTER MUN O (FLMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

FRANKLIN TEMPLE/LIBERTY INTER MUN O (NYSEARCA:FLMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0574 per share on Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from FRANKLIN TEMPLE/LIBERTY INTER MUN O’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of FRANKLIN TEMPLE/LIBERTY INTER MUN O stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. FRANKLIN TEMPLE/LIBERTY INTER MUN O has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for FRANKLIN TEMPLE/LIBERTY INTER MUN O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRANKLIN TEMPLE/LIBERTY INTER MUN O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.