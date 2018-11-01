Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,790,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,537,000 after acquiring an additional 879,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,197,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,888 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,254,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEN. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Jed A. Plafker sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $158,337.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 11,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $350,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

