Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for Franklin Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FELE. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $51.45.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.18 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.07%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,196,000 after purchasing an additional 424,345 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.7% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after purchasing an additional 156,908 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 19.4% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 458,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 74,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 71,919 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $174,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,713.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $323,430. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

