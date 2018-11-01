Fox Factory (FOXF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FOXF traded up $9.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.18. 851,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,948. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

In other Fox Factory news, SVP William H. Katherman sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $459,226.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $191,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,748.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,216 shares of company stock worth $11,906,170. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

