Foster & Motley Inc. Has $9.30 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up about 1.4% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,138,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $1,171,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,232. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $1,162,895.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $125.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $119.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.53.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.