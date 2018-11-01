Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 922 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,155.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,517,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 94.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,204,000 after buying an additional 1,581,619 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,837.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 936,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 927,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,963,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,373,000 after buying an additional 725,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $102.49 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $102.04 and a 1-year high of $107.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.2244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

